Medical Air Global Trends Research Study Released

FARGO, N.D., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Aeromed, a leading global designer and manufacturer of air ambulance equipment and medical interiors, released an industry report after hiring an outside research firm, Diedrich RPM, to conduct an independent worldwide blind study to capture an objective view of the global air medical industry.

Based on feedback from decision-makers in all markets studied, customers are looking for updated, more lightweight, and easier-to-use stretchers as part of the air ambulance package. Cost, Turnaround/Delivery Time, and Certifications are the areas that have the biggest discrepancy between importance and satisfaction throughout the industry.

"Understanding air medical and patient transport crews' needs has made Spectrum Aeromed synonymous with air life support solutions," said Chad Kost, President, Spectrum Aeromed. "We know that those needs are always evolving, and it's our job to continue to come up with improved solutions. This customer feedback gives us valuable insight into where the industry is headed and how we can continue to support our clients in the best way possible."

Spectrum Aeromed's research study comes as the company prepares to expand its product line to address customer pain points identified in the research. Based on feedback from decision-makers in all markets studied, the company ranked statistically higher in five key areas: 1. Providing Full Turnkey Solutions, 2. Multi-Mission/Speed of Conversion, 3. Customer Service and Ongoing Support, 4. Training and Ease of Use, and 5. Industry reputation and Expertise.

"Also included in the study were new, exciting product options that received a great deal of interest from the survey participants. More information will be forthcoming," said Kost.

Spectrum Aeromed has also partnered with ISOVAC Products on ISOVAC CAPSULS patient isolation unit to help keep medical transport crews safe. ISOVAC CAPSULS are designed to mitigate the risks and adverse effects of disease outbreaks and pandemics like COVID-19. The unit is portable and prevents particulate (biological and radiological) cross-contamination between the patient and the external environment while enabling medical intervention.

About

Celebrating its 30 th anniversary in business this year, Spectrum Aeromed is a leading global designer and manufacturer of customized air ambulance equipment and solution provider for fixed and rotor-wing aircraft. The company is qualified to produce specialized life support solutions for air, ground, and marine support applications.

For more information, visit spectrum-aeromed.com or call Tammy Enright at 701-203-9673 or 888-991-8268.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-air-global-trends-research-study-released-301291172.html

SOURCE Spectrum Aeromed