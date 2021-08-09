Mediavine Recognized On 2021 Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ List

Companies Considered for this Recognition Must Also Be Great Place to Work®-Certified

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™.

Fortune partnered with people analytics firm Great Place to Work® to analyze confidential survey feedback representing hundreds of thousands of employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. To be recognized on Fortune's Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, a company must also be Great Place to Work®-certified.

In the survey, 99% of Mediavine employees reported the company is a great place to work. This number is 59% points higher than the average U.S.-based company. Additionally, 100% of employees reported that people at Mediavine are treated fairly regardless of their race.

"We are proud of everything that makes us who we are at Mediavine, and that pride shows up authentically through our diversity, social responsibility and put simply, everyday culture," said Yolanda Evans, VP of People Experience & Diversity at Mediavine. "Being recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune for our continuous efforts to cultivate a great workplace for all indicates that we are on a positive path forward."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies included on the Fortune lists are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any other aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace and 2021 Diversity Team .

