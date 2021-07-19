MediaJel And Foottraffik Announce Merger

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel, a leading provider of programmatic marketing solutions for cannabis and other regulated industries, announced today that it has merged with Foottraffik, a digital advertising and SEO agency. Privately held, the new company will operate as MediaJel and leverage its custom-built software platform and proprietary data tools to deliver compliant digital marketing solutions that help regulated brands and retailers accelerate scalable, sustainable growth.

"We're excited to partner with Foottraffik. For way too long, programmatic and SEO efforts in regulated sectors have been pursued separately, resulting in campaign inefficiencies, financial waste, and stifled outcomes. This union eliminates those operational barriers. Acting as a force multiplier, our combined solution sets will drive the market's evolution from merely buying media to procuring right-fit audiences and transform how brands and retailers engage with consumers at all points along the buyer's journey," said Jake Litke, CEO of MediaJel.

Historically, the complementary companies have worked closely to generate data-driven marketing campaigns for shared clients. The merger combines MediaJel's compliant data management and proprietary programmatic software platform with Foottraffik's search optimization and digital advertising capabilities, deepening the expertise available to cannabis and regulated brands.

Jake Litke will head the combined organization as MediaJel's Chief Executive Officer. Guillermo Bravo, CEO of Foottraffik, will serve as the company's Chief Evangelist, working with clients, partners, and technologists to develop new solutions and market opportunities for the cannabis and MediaJel community. Together, Litke and Bravo will lead the continued growth of MediaJel's technology platform and digital software solutions and focus the new company's comprehensive suite of services on helping brands and retailers identify, reach, and engage their ideal consumers.

"We're on a shared mission to help our clients accelerate their growth, and we're thrilled about the opportunities this merger provides," said Bravo. "Our complementary digital advertising services and combined industry strengths and valued partnerships will allow us to deliver better business outcomes for cannabis, CBD, and regulated companies across the United States, Canada, and worldwide."

"As a team, we are united, enthusiastic, and well-positioned to deliver compelling digital marketing and data management solutions and to continue to drive demand, sales, and retention in the cannabis and regulated markets," said Litke. "The past year and a half illustrated how the consumer's digital experience is critical to generating revenue growth. Our robust and integrated services approach will enhance the consumers' user experience while improving our clients' bottom line."

The headquarters for the combined company will be in Walnut Creek, California. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About FoottraffikSince 2016, Foottraffik has served the cannabis industry as a dispensary digital advertising and analytics agency, making cannabis more accessible by supporting dispensaries' growth strategies. With an office in San Francisco, our team helps dispensaries and marijuana delivery services in the US and Canada with their digital advertising needs, including Google Ads, programmatic advertising, search engine optimization, website design and more.

About MediaJelMediaJel ™ is a custom-built data management platform that provides regulated marketing and advertising software solutions. We help regulated brands engage their target consumers and curate valued relationships throughout the awareness, consideration, and purchase journey. Built with proprietary technology, the MediaJel.io platform leverages unique actionable data for brands, retailers, and agencies to effectively execute high-performance marketing campaigns. With Data Ethics at the core of our business, all aspects are brand safe and compliant for regulated industries. For more, visit http://www.MediaJel.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

