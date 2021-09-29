Media Visionary Dave Mays Launches Hip-Hop Podcast Network

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media visionary Dave Mays, creator of The Source magazine, and business and finance heavyweight Kendrick Ashton have partnered to launch Breakbeat, a multi-media podcast network built to serve the interests and perspectives of the global Hip-Hop community. Breakbeat will deliver authentic, premium, and relevant audio and video content capturing the Hip-Hop community's distinct point-of-view. The platform, which will begin releasing its first shows on Tuesday, September 28th, will produce scripted, non-fiction narrative, news and discussion content, covering a wide range of subjects.

Visionary Dave Mays' Breakbeat to Produce Diverse And Compelling Podcast Content Serving the Global Hip-Hop Community

"I've had a 40-year love affair with Hip-Hop, and over that time, it has grown into the most important cultural force in the world," said Dave Mays, co-founder and CEO of Breakbeat. "Podcasting is a fast-growing and influential industry that provides Breakbeat with the opportunity to develop and showcase a collection of distinct voices, perspectives and stories from the Hip-Hop culture. Our vision for Breakbeat is for it to comprehensively serve the Hip-Hop community with the love, respect, and authenticity it so richly deserves."

Breakbeat is rolling out a roster of shows featuring emerging talent and veteran voices, each designed to tap into the unique sensibilities of the multi-generational Hip-Hop community:

The Don't Call Me White Girl show features rising comedian, and viral social media sensation Don't Call Me White Girl. The gritty Philadelphia native doesn't hold her tongue as she delivers her unique brand of insight, advice, and commentary in this highly entertaining weekly audio-visual podcast. (Premieres Tuesday, September 28, 2021 )

show features rising comedian, and viral social media sensation Don't Call Me White Girl. The gritty native doesn't hold her tongue as she delivers her unique brand of insight, advice, and commentary in this highly entertaining weekly audio-visual podcast. (Premieres ) Co-founder of Honey magazine, veteran media maven and cultural critic Kierna Mayo hosts Culturati: Conversations with Kierna Mayo , a colorful sonic world where Black women from Gen X to Gen Z— "bougie and ratchet" notwithstanding—are the official standard-bearers. Culturati explores cultural hot topics from the socio-political to the not-safe-for-work through engaging conversations with an array of important and fascinating thought-leaders, activists and celebrated artists, guided by a Hip-Hop Generation, dope AF Black feminist. Culturati is a bi-weekly audio podcast produced in partnership with PRX. (Premieres Tuesday, October 5, 2021 )

magazine, veteran media maven and cultural critic hosts , a colorful sonic world where Black women from Gen X to Gen Z— "bougie and ratchet" notwithstanding—are the official standard-bearers. explores cultural hot topics from the socio-political to the not-safe-for-work through engaging conversations with an array of important and fascinating thought-leaders, activists and celebrated artists, guided by a Hip-Hop Generation, dope AF Black feminist. is a bi-weekly audio podcast produced in partnership with PRX. (Premieres The Wrap It Up Show Starring Funny Marco is a weekly audio-visual podcast hosted by breakout Instagram star and sketch comedian Funny Marco, who has independently built an audience of over 10 million fans across his social platforms. Marco brings his comedic brilliance to the world of podcasting, interviewing and interacting with notables from the music and entertainment scene in Hip-Hop's capital city of Atlanta . (Premieres October 2021 )

Breakbeat will announce additional shows over the coming weeks.

"The compelling stories, nuanced and sophisticated perspectives, and inspiring history of Hip-Hop need a platform that unapologetically embraces the beauty, power, and importance of the culture," said Kendrick Ashton, co-founder of Breakbeat, which will also launch a technology division. "Breakbeat, which will be at the front of the culture, will be that platform."

Breakbeat is partnering with global podcast industry leaders PRX and DAX to drive excellence in content development, marketing, and distribution. PRX is an award-winning media company specializing in audio journalism and storytelling. It is one of the leading producers of podcasts, with its shows generating more than 70 million downloads per month. DAX, owned by UK-based Global Media, is a pioneering digital audio advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio, and podcasts. Advertisers on DAX reach more than 110 million listeners through impactful formats, smart targeting, and award-winning effectiveness tools.

About Breakbeat

Breakbeat is a new content and technology company founded by Dave Mays and Kendrick Ashton to authentically serve the interests and perspectives of the global Hip-Hop community. The company's first division is Breakbeat Media, which provides an awe-inspiring collection of premium audio and video content from within the Hip-Hop community. Learn more about Breakbeat at www.breakbeatmedia.com. Breakbeat programs are available on all major podcast platforms and on Breakbeat's YouTube channel.

About Dave Mays

Dave Mays is a visionary entrepreneur who was among the first to see the potential of Hip-Hop music and culture to endure beyond a fad. As a 19-year-old Harvard sophomore, Mays founded The Source magazine as a single-page newsletter. Mays built The Source into the #1 selling music magazine on newsstands globally, outselling Rolling Stone and reaching a total audience of nine million readers each month. During his nearly 20 years building The Source, it became a Hip-Hop institution, helping to empower and influence a culture that today is ubiquitous worldwide.

About Kendrick Ashton

Kendrick Ashton is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James, a leading developer and operator of performance, wellness and entertainment destinations, brands, technologies and experiences. Before founding The St. James, Kendrick was a founding member and Managing Director of Perella Weinberg Partners, a global financial services firm. He began his career in finance at Goldman Sachs. Kendrick earned a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an AB from the College of William & Mary.

