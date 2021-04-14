Media Statement: Portapique Anniversary Should Honour The Memory Of The Lost And The Bravery Of Heroes

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, on remembering those who lost their lives, and those who worked to protect them, last April in Portapique.

"As we approach the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in Canada's history, the National Police Federation honours the lives and memories of the 22 victims whose tragic loss and ongoing absence will never be forgotten. We also take this moment to remember the loss of Constable Heidi Stevenson, and serious injury of Constable Chad Morrison and to pay tribute to the bravery of RCMP Members who actively put their lives on the line to neutralize and ultimately put an end to terror inflicted on Nova Scotia residents last April.

The pain and trauma of the events that unfolded that night and following morning are indelibly seared in the collective memory of Nova Scotians and all Canadians. As this anniversary approaches, Canadians from coast to coast to coast will extend their sympathies and condolences and many will take a moment of their day to remember the innocent victims of this horrific tragedy.

We also know some opportunists will take this solemn occasion to advance their own agendas. We understand families', friends', and others' deep-seated need for answers to this previously unimaginable violence. We want that, too. But some third-party commentators will inevitably seek the spotlight by offering personal speculation and conjecture that paints an incomplete and highly inaccurate picture of those terrifying and uncertain hours, to no positive or constructive end.

The National Police Federation is calling on all Canadians to let the work of the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission unfold as it should, without preconceived undue influence or interference. Properly executed, the Commission will determine what happened and, most importantly, what factors led to this tragic event. Only then can we collectively and meaningfully address what needs to be fixed and begin to move from hurt to healing.

The NPF have filed our application seeking full participatory rights to represent and advocate for RCMP Members directly involved in the tragic mass shooting in Portapique. Among others, we intend make opening and closing submissions, present evidence, access relevant documents obtained by the Commission, and have a seat at counsel table.

We believe that we are uniquely placed to support Members, and we look forward to being granted full standing to assist the Commission to fulfil its mandate to conduct a comprehensive public inquiry."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

