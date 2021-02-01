Media Ranch Partners With Quebecor Content, La Fabrique Des Formats & TF1 For Horsepower 3.0

MONTREAL and PARIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Ranch Founder, President and Executive Producer, Sophie Ferron,announced that Horsepower, its successful Format incubator initiative with Quebecor Content (Season 1 & 2 partner), is returning for a 3 rd edition, along with new partners - La Fabrique des Formats , an innovation and training cluster in the format field, and France's TF1 joining the project for the first time.

Horsepower is a French-Canadian format incubator aimed at creating exportable unscripted TV formats from French Canada. Participants are each tasked to develop an original format, and will have the opportunity to pitch to Quebecor Content, and its various channels, as well as TF1. As part of the mentorship, the participants are paired with seasoned global Format professionals. Horsepower 3.0 is seeking candidates from within Quebec, from all business sectors. Those interested should contact Media Ranch directly via mediaranch.tv/horsepower/ Submissions are accepted now until February 28, 2021.

The incubation process will begin on March 15 with four months of intense workshopping with the goal to create trained expertise in Québec. By the end of the process, 8 fresh, exportable unscripted formats will be ready for distribution. Media Ranch's Phil Kalin-Hajdu, Head of Content & Storytelling, will provide mentorship support for the project with input from the company's Amsterdam-based SVP, Tanja van der Goes, and Ferron. In addition to the mentors, both Quebecor and TF1 will give workshops. The winning Format will receive co-development funding from Quebecor Content and TF1 and Media Ranch will manage production and global distribution. Formats created by remaining candidates may also be developed and distributed.

Dating format Heartbreak Hotel, the winning Horsepower 2.0 Format created by Isabelle Laperrière, was acquired by FormatEast (an SBS Korea subsidiary) for Asian development and distribution. Quebecor Content is also co-developing Heartbreak Hotel with Media Ranch for Canada.

Kalin-Hajdustated: "Media Ranch is known as the go-to company for content creators and producers, attracting and fostering the best talent in the world. Our Horsepower initiative gives the chance to people outside the industry to get into the door. We gather talent from a wide spectrum of business sectors to ensure fresh concepts and the creation of formats people want to see. For 3 years now, Horsepower participants been generating some of the most interesting, distinctive Formats in the market today. We are grateful to Quebecor Content -- a truly supportive partner for Horsepower 1 & 2 and now, 3.0 in Quebec; and are excited to be joined by France's TF1. Both organizations offer us a unique opportunity to develop the best formats to take out into the world!"

"L'Écurie is an incubator that lets us invest in Quebec's creative talents and bring their work to international audiences," says Christine Maestracci, Vice-President, Acquisition & International Distribution, Quebecor Content. "The first two editions yielded high-quality formats with international potential. Quebecor Content is pleased to continue this project with valued partners such as TF1 and La Fabrique des formats."

Julien Degroote, Head of Content Development & International for TF1 Group stated: "In addition to our policy of adapting the best international formats, the TF1 Group's ambition is also to offer innovative original formats. Over the past three years, we have created or co-developed and aired 24 formats, including District Z, Large Families, Beauty Match, My Best Christmas Ever, The Secret Song. We are delighted to collaborate with our counterpart Quebecor Content and to join the jury of L'Écurie, created by a respected producer such as Media Ranch, which has already demonstrated the quality of the formats created in its first two editions."

