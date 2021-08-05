Media Matters Worldwide Is AdAge's Media Agency Of The Year Silver Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide , one of the fastest growing independent media agencies in the U.S., accepted AdAge as the Media Agency of the Year Silver honor during its Small Agency Awards virtual ceremony last night. The awards recognize agencies with strong revenue growth, dynamic cultures, and creative innovation that drives clients' brand building, outcomes, and business growth.

Recognized for strong growth, dynamic cultures, and innovation that drives brand building and business outcomes.

Founded and led by industry pros Taji Zaminasli and Josy Amann, MMWW is a team of creative and curious media strategists galvanized by an affinity for cutting-edge technology and a shared commitment to driving sales and awareness and ultimately, growing brands.

"Taji and I founded MMWW in 2005 because we knew that building brands and getting results for clients took a nimble team that thought differently," said Amann. "Sixteen years later, with countless campaigns and amazing partnerships with our clients, we are honored to be recognized by AdAge as one of the best small agencies in the industry. We are so proud of our team."

"It's unfortunate that it took a global pandemic to remind us all what is most important in our lives," said Zaminasli. "As a company, we feel very fortunate to have weathered the storms of this past year alongside our community of supportive, unstoppable and immensely talented MMWW team members and our innovative and dedicated clients who welcomed us into their homes (virtually) to keep pushing boundaries together."

The AdAge Small Agency Awards honors agencies of up to 150 employees in varied regions throughout the country for creativity, culture and business results.

About Media Matters WorldwideMedia Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW also continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com

