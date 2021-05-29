Media Alert: Intel COMPUTEX Keynote: Innovation Unleashed

Join Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus for Intel's first virtual COMPUTEX keynote and a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are...

Join Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus for Intel's first virtual COMPUTEX keynote and a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most.

Johnston Holthaus will welcome Intel's Steve Long, corporate vice president of Client Computing Group Sales, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, to outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology's potential. This includes collaborating with partners to drive innovation across the technology ecosystem — from the data center and cloud to connectivity, artificial intelligence, and the intelligent edge.

When: 10-10:30 a.m. Taipei Standard Time, Monday, May 31, 2021 (7-7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Sunday, May 30, 2021)

Where: Watch livestream and replay

Additionally, Nash Palaniswamy, Intel's vice president of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group and general manager of AI, HPC and Datacenter Accelerators Solutions and Sales, will discuss how the potential of AI and high performance computing is impacting more people, places and problems faced by society.

When: 10-10:30 a.m. Taipei Standard Time, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 (7-7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Tuesday, June 1, 2021)

Where: Watch livestream and replay

More: Intel at 2021 COMPUTEXVirtual

