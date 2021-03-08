Media Alert: Intel At SecurityWeek Supply Chain Security Summit

Join Intel on Wednesday, March 10, at SecurityWeek's Supply Chain Security Summit, where industry leaders will examine the current state of supply chain attacks.

Join Intel on Wednesday, March 10, at SecurityWeek's Supply Chain Security Summit, where industry leaders will examine the current state of supply chain attacks. Hear Intel's experts discuss the need for transparency and integrity across the complete product lifecycle, from build to retire.

Into the Spotlight: Is Supply Chain Ready for the Magnifying Glass?

Listen in on a live conversation with Intel's Jackie Sturm, corporate vice president of Global Supply Chain Operations, and Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager of Client Security Strategy & Initiatives. They will discuss the benefits of cybersecurity and transparency across the digital supply chain, and share their insights on what it means to be prepared in 2021. The session will be moderated by Camille Morhardt, director of Security Initiatives & Communications at Intel.

When: 8-8:45 a.m. PST, Wednesday, March 10,

Where: https://register.securityweek.com/supply-chain-security-summit

Registration: Free

More: Security News at Intel

