MEDIA ALERT: Equinix To Speak At Upcoming 2021 Pacific Telecommunications Council Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that three executives will present at the 2021 Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) Annual Conference on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Additionally, Equinix executives will provide a business update on January 20, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. PST. Register here: https://info.equinix.com/EquinixPTCBizUpdate_Reg_LP.html.

