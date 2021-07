MEDIA ALERT: Equinix Sets Conference Call For Second-Quarter Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. ET ( 2:30 p.m. PT). The company will discuss second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode (EQIX). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the internet at Equinix.com under the Investor Relations heading. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, November 3, 2021, by dialing 203-369-0161 and entering passcode (2021). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

