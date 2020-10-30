Media Advisory: Tony Perkins To Speak At Miami Church On November 1
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins will be preaching at a large bilingual church, King Jesus Miami, in Miami, Florida this upcoming Sunday, November 1.
Where: King Jesus Miami, 14100 SW 144 th Ave., Miami, FL 33186
When: 9:00 am EST, November 1, 2020
To watch the livestream, visit: https://live.kingjesus.tv.
SOURCE Family Research Council