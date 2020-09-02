Media Advisory - TD Bank Group Executive To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Greg Braca, Group Head, U.S. Retail, TD Bank Group, and President and CEO, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services on September 16, 2020. His presentation will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD's website at www.td.com/investor.

About TD Bank GroupThe Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth ( Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

