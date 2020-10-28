MEDIA ADVISORY: October 30th Is National Candy Corn Day - Book Interviews With Candy Industry Spokespeople This Week Ahead Of Halloween
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's still time to book your interviews with the Halloween experts at the National Confectioners Association to help with your coverage of the Halloween season and National Candy Corn Day (10/30).
From Wednesday, October 28 th - Saturday, October 31 st, NCA spokespeople are available for interviews to discuss the following:
- Fun, creative, and safe ideas for families to celebrate Halloween.
- Fun facts about candy corn - for example, Gen X enjoys candy corn the most (58%), followed by Boomers (56%).
- How the COVID-19 environment has impacted chocolate and candy companies during the Halloween season.
- Consumer attitudes and behaviors related to Halloween - for instance, 74% of young parents say that Halloween is more important than ever this year.
- Halloween candy sales - Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 8.6% going into the final stretch.
ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND
- 74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. ( The Harris Poll)
- 66% of people admit to enjoying a few pieces of Halloween chocolate and candy before handing the treats out to trick-or-treaters or using them for other Halloween activities. ( Morning Consult)
- 2/3 will participate in trick-or-treating, whether handing out the candy or going out with their children. (NCA)
- 79% of parents indicate they have taken candy from their children after a night of trick-or-treating. ( Morning Consult)
- 80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. ( The Harris Poll)
- 80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% in July. ( NCA/Morning Consult)
About the National Confectioners Association (NCA): The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
