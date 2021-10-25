Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results On November 9, 2021 And Hold Earnings Conference Call The Following Day

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2021 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The company will hold its 2021 third quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer; Louis Marcotte, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Isabelle Girard, Senior Vice President, Personal Lines; Darren Godfrey, Executive Vice President, Global Specialty Lines and Patrick Barbeau, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

To join the live audio webcast and to view the presentation slides and supplementary financial information, visit intactfc.com and click on "Investors".

The conference call is also available by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on November 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET until midnight on November 17, 2021. To listen to the replay, call 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free in North America), passcode 107779.

A transcript of the call will also be made available on intactfc.com .

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

