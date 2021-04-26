Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation To Announce 2021 First Quarter Results On May 11, 2021 And Hold Earnings Conference Call The Following Day

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2021 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The company will hold its 2021 first quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be: Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer; Louis Marcotte, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Isabelle Girard, Senior Vice President, Personal Lines; Darren Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lines; and, Patrick Barbeau, Senior Vice President, Claims.

To join the live audio webcast and to view the presentation slides and supplementary financial information, visit intactfc.com and click on "Investors".

The conference call is also available by dialing 647 427-7450 or 1 888 231-8191 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on May 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET until midnight on May 19, 2021. To listen to the replay, call 416 849-0833 or 1 855 859-2056 (toll-free in North America), passcode 5025566.

A transcript of the call will also be made available on intactfc.com .

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

