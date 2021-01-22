Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig To Speak At The Canadian Club Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC (TSX: CM) (CM) - Get Report, will speak at the Canadian Club Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. EST. Mr. Dodig's speech will highlight the responsibility that leaders and organizations hold when it comes to building an inclusive and sustainable economy of the future.

Mr. Dodig's remarks will be available via live audio webcast. For further details including how to access the webcast, please visit the Canadian Club Toronto event listing available here.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. EST

WHO: Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC

WHERE: Canadian Club Toronto

