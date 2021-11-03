Media Advisory - Canadian War Museum To Livestream Remembrance Day Ceremony From Memorial Hall

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians from across the country and around the world to participate in one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians from across the country and around the world to participate in one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada. On November 11, at exactly 11 a.m. (EST), sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada's Unknown Soldier. To allow as many Canadians as possible to experience this event, it will be streamed live on the War Museum's website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.

Anyone wishing to watch the livestream can connect via one of the links below, beginning at 10:40 a.m. (EST) on November 11. Viewers will hear an explanation of the significance of the Hall, and will be able to watch as sunlight passes across the headstone, perfectly framing it at 11 a.m.

The livestream will remain available online until November 15 at noon (EST).

Following provincial guidelines, COVID-19 restrictions remain in place for Remembrance Day at the War Museum. To ensure the safety of visitors on November 11, Memorial Hall will remain closed to the public until noon, when it will be open to one person or one social group at a time. The livestream ceremony will be the only way for Canadians to view this moving event in 2021.

For more information on visiting the War Museum during the Remembrance period, please consult warmuseum.ca/remember.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions. The work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible, in part, through financial support of the Government of Canada.

Media interested in embedding the livestream into their online Remembrance Day coverage can request a code from the media contact below.

For more information, visit warmuseum.ca. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

