Media Advisory - BMO CEO Darryl White To Speak At RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO), will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on January 11, 2021 at 9:25AM ET.

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on January 11, 2021 at 9:25AM ET.

Mr. White's presentation will be broadcast live via webcast at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/presentations-events/current. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group