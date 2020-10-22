Medi-Share Partners With Global Orphan Project

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medi-Share, a health care sharing ministry of Christian Care Ministry (CCM), is partnering with Missouri-based Global Orphan Project as part of CCM's new National Outreach Plan, "Give, Go, and Grow".

"Medi-Share's vision is to transform society through the Biblical model of sharing"- Scott Reddig

Through this partnership, Medi-Share will "Give" by providing financial support and practical assistance, "Go" by reaching into communities in need, and "Grow" by assisting Global Orphan Project to expand its impact throughout the United States.

"Medi-Share's vision is to transform society through the Biblical model of sharing. Our partnership with Global Orphan Project will enable Medi-Share employees, members, and providers to directly impact families in the foster care system throughout the nation and fulfill the Great Commission." Scott Reddig, CEO Christian Care Ministry.

The Global Orphan Project exists to break the orphan cycle through the power of community, commerce, and the love of Jesus. Using the "CarePortal," Global Orphan Project connects a global family to care for children and vulnerable families. Medi-Share has created a Champion CarePortal where members, employees and providers can see and meet the real-time needs of Global Orphan Project clients throughout the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited about becoming outreach partners with Medi-Share", said Trace Thurlby, President of Global Orphan Project. "We believe as we serve God and trust Him that through this partnership we can help reverse the foster care crisis in America."

Medi-Share's partnership with Global Orphan Project is part of Christian Care Ministry's strategic plan, which focuses on expanding sharing beyond the Medi-Share program and into communities across America. Medi-Share's National Outreach Plan demonstrates a commitment to caring for those in need and sharing the hope found in scripture.

"At Medi-Share, we are a sharing community that believes in the power of community to transform society. That's why we are excited to join together with Global Orphan Project to help meet the needs of children and families in neighborhoods and cities like ours across the U.S." Stephen Myers, Director of Ministry Outreach.

About Christian Care Ministry: Christian Care Ministry (CCM), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, based in Melbourne, FL, operates the Medi-Share program, a Christian health care bill-sharing program that provides an affordable alternative to health insurance for faith-based consumers. Founded in 1993, Medi-Share currently serves more than 400,000 members across America. For information about Medi-Share, Visit: medishare.com

