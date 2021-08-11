MEDI FUTURES Achieves $10.6M In Total Investments For Its Highly-recognized, Original Ultrasound Medical Device Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDI FUTURES , a company known for the development of ultrasound medical platforms and a member of Born2Global Centre , has officially made the list of companies that have attracted more than USD 10...

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDI FUTURES , a company known for the development of ultrasound medical platforms and a member of Born2Global Centre , has officially made the list of companies that have attracted more than USD 10 million in investments. Recently, the company attracted USD 5.2 million in common stock investments from DS Asset Management , helping it surpass the USD 10 million investment mark with an accumulated total of USD 10.6 million in investments.

MEDI FUTURES recorded annual sales of USD 1.7 million in 2020, just five years after its founding in 2016. DS Asset Management is Korea's No. 1 private equity asset management company and is operated by Chairman Deok-soo Jang, who is famous for his OTC stock market expertise. The asset company currently manages more than USD 1.4 billion in total assets and has recently been expanding its investments in innovative industries.

Seong-wook Na, Head of DS Asset Management, commented on the investment saying, "MEDI FUTURES is a highly profitable company with differentiated technologies and products. It is also a company with high potential for global market expansion through global partnerships." He added, "We will continue to cooperate with MEDI FUTURES and support the company's growth."

MEDI FUTURES is now researching biomaterials, including stem cells, and developing ultrasonic surgical instruments based on its own original ultrasound technology. The company's commercialized technology for separating adipose-derived stem cells using enzyme-free ultrasound enables medical practitioners to utilize biomaterials that are harmless to the human body—without the side effects typically associated with chemical enzymes—for a variety of purposes, including reconstructive surgery. MEDI FUTURES is also conducting R&D on technology-based human organ regeneration and skin and tissue reconstruction.

Ji-min Kim, CEO of MEDI FUTURES, said, "Using this investment, we will continue to grow as a company that pursues two values: health and happiness." He added, "We will continue to meaningfully expand our business to realize our values of curing disease, improving people's health, and ensuring the universal happiness of more people."

For more detailed information on MEDI FUTURES, visit http://medifutures.net/ .

