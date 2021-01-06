Medexus Engages Independent Trading Group For Market Making Services

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the " Company" or "Medexus") (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV") policies. ITG will trade the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares") on the TSXV and other marketplaces, as applicable, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Common Shares.

Pursuant to the terms of a services agreement (the " Services Agreement"), ITG will receive compensation of C$5,000 per month (plus applicable taxes), payable on the first business day of each month, for an initial term of three months, with services commencing on January 6, 2021. The Services Agreement will automatically renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement. The Services Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

There are no performance factors contained in the Services Agreement and ITG will not receive any Common Shares or other securities of the Company as compensation for the services it will render to the Company. As of the date hereof, ITG and the Company are unaffiliated entities and neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B - a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

