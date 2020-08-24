Medexus Announces Move To A Virtual Meeting For 2020 AGM And Equity Incentive Grants

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Medexus") (TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: PDDPF) today announced that due to public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, its annual general meeting (the " Meeting") will be held virtually by live webcast.

Details of the Meeting

The Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/455381759 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will have an opportunity to participate at the annual general meeting online regardless of their geographic location. The webcast will enable registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to listen to the virtual meeting, ask questions and vote online, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and properly follow the instructions contained on the website. Non-registered shareholders holding common shares beneficially through an intermediary who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still attend the live webcast of the Meeting as guests, but will not have the ability to vote virtually or ask questions.

The Company believes hosting a virtual meeting is in the best interests of all stakeholders and the broader community. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

The Meeting can be accessed through the following link:

https://web.lumiagm.com/455381759 in your web browserPassword: medexus2020 (case sensitive)If you have voting rights, select "Login" and follow the instructions.If you do not have voting rights, select "Guest" and fill in the form.

Further details can be found in the management information circular (the " Circular") and related meeting materials which have been filed on the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com and are available on the Company's website.

The Company encourages all shareholders to participate in the Meeting. Shareholders that are unable to attend the Meeting are encouraged to complete the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously mailed to them and return it within the time frames indicated on such forms so that their vote is counted at the Meeting.

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announced today that the board of directors of the Company (the " Board") has approved the issuance, today, of an aggregate of 49,365 restricted share units (" RSUs") to its non-executive directors under the Company's 2018 omnibus equity incentive plan (the " Plan").

Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the Plan and the terms of the applicable award agreement. For consistency with the initial grant of RSUs to the Company's directors in December 2018, the RSUs have been granted with an effective date of December 19, 2019, and will vest in equal amounts upon the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of such effective date. The decision to issue the RSUs was made on the recommendation of the Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board as part of the Company's overall director compensation program.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject® , a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B - a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

