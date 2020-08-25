Medela Awarded Suction Canisters Yankauers Agreement With Premier Inc.

MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Suction Canisters Yankauers with Premier Inc. Effective August 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for airway suction device and virus filters.

"Premier's COVID-19 expedited sourcing process allows us to support the immediate and urgent product needs of their healthcare members across the country," said Melissa Gonzales, RN, BSN, and executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. "This global healthcare crisis has placed unprecedented burdens on our healthcare systems, and it is our responsibility to deliver the essential portable suction solutions, like our Vario 18 AC, needed to support patient care and recovery."

Medela has been a pioneer in suction technology for nearly 60 years and manufactures a suite of medical suction pumps that are essential for the treatment of COVID-19 patients who require hospital or intensive medical care. Produced in the United States, the Vario 18 AC is light weight and offers a virus filter to prevent cross contamination in the hospital setting. The low noise level of the suction pump allows staff to stay focused wherever suctioning takes place, provides easy setup and handling with variable vacuum levels that are simple to adjust, and features a safety push-button to prevent accidental re-adjustment. Medela assembles the Vario 18 AC pumps which are critical for the COVID-19 response at their U.S. headquarter facilities in McHenry, Illinois.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For information about the Vario 18 AC access and availability visit Medela's website.

To learn more about ways Medela is aiding COVID-19 efforts visit the: COVID-19 information hub.

About Medela LLCMedela's US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Medela Healthcare is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions that are respected and trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals from around the world. Medela's Healthcare business seeks to improve the lives of patients, doctors and hospital staffs through constant innovation and our passion to understand the challenges that patients and clinicians face in their daily lives. Life is precious and needs passionate people ‒ like those at Medela ‒ to provide progressive care. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

