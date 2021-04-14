Medecision Announces Leadership Transition

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management company supporting virtual care and digital health, announced Ken Young will be named president and CEO effective immediately. Young succeeds current president and CEO Deborah Gage. She and Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Ponski will leave Medecision effective today.

Medecision is a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) committed to transforming healthcare by making the experience simpler and more accessible for more than 50 million consumers nationwide.

"Ken has deep knowledge of Medecision's business and significant operational and technology experience. Having previously served in various leadership roles at Medecision, he is uniquely positioned to execute on our strategic priorities and lead the company through this transition. I look forward to working with Ken as we build on the company's strong performance and continue to execute Medecision's long-term, customer-focused growth strategy," said Arun Prasad, HCSC's chief strategy officer and Medecision board member. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Deborah and Jennifer for their leadership and contributions to Medecision. I know I speak for everyone at the company in offering our gratitude and in wishing them all the best."

Young is a versatile executive with a proven track record of leading successful innovation, driving growth and value across multiple industries, including health care and technology. He brings more than 23 years of insight to Medecision's business, strategy and operations, in addition to having held various leadership roles within the company from 2010 to 2016 including serving as the company's chief financial officer and chief transformation officer. Prior to this role, Ken served as chief operating officer of Vidyo and led the company's successful transformation to one of the leading telehealth platforms.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead Medecision and I am deeply committed to the future of this company," said Ken Young, president and CEO of Medecision. "I have seen firsthand the strong management team and deep bench of highly capable leaders across the organization. I am confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our stakeholders as we remain intently focused on our business priorities through this transition and beyond. Together, we will advance our mission for the benefit of customers, communities, and our employees."

About Medecision Medecision connects the healthcare ecosystem and enables consumers to be empowered with personalized experiences focused on efficient and effective support across their care community. Aerial™, our robust, SaaS-based care intelligence platform, delivers this integrated health experience by deploying a comprehensive personal health record that powers all kinds of care interactions — from virtual and digital to physical and telephonic. With professional services from our Aveus division, we solve complex business challenges and ensure consumers and their support teams are coordinated, communicating, and connected to pursue the next right action for all involved.

