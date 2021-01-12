Medea Medical Products Awarded State Of California Contract For PPE

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medea Medical Products, a division of Medea, Inc., is proud to be selected by the State of California, as an authorized supplier of N95 respirators. State agencies may only purchase respirators from bidders that are awarded the contract. Additionally, the State will allow any city, county, other state or federal agency to purchase respirators from the awardees.

The California Department of General Services solicited bidders to supply the State with N95 respirators for up to five years. Contracts were awarded by category to responsible bidders with the highest total score. Medea, as a certified small business, was awarded two categories: N95, Non-vented, bulk pricing; and, N95 Surgical, bulk pricing.

We anticipate the State's contract vehicle for N95 respirators will be among the largest in the nation and are excited to be part of another tremendous opportunity to support our country's PPE needs.

For further information, please contact: marie@medeamp.com.

If you are a government agency in need of N95 respirators, please visit our government purchasing website at www.medeappe.com .

