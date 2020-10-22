MedCore Partners Announces The Sale Of Sunnyvale Medical Plaza, In Sunnyvale, Texas.

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, a national healthcare real estate development and brokerage firm headquartered in Dallas, TX, just announced the sale of Sunnyvale Medical Plaza.

Sunnyvale Medical Plaza is a single-story medical office building located in Sunnyvale, Texas. The 22,000 square-foot property is 100% leased to health care providers in the area, including a large primary care practice, a cardiology practice, and an imaging center. The project's prime retail location at the southeast corner of US 80 and South Collins Road in Sunnyvale provides for excellent visibility along Highway 80 and the building has convenient access and parking for patients.

"This was a fun project for us from the very beginning," said Kyle Libby, Partner at MedCore. "We identified the void/opportunity in the market through our healthcare market analytics, our brokerage team preleased the project to 100% before we could even put a shovel in the ground, and our development team delivered a fantastic project on time and under budget. Last but not least, our brokerage team identified a great buyer and represented the partnership on the sale."

About MedCore Partners:MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company catering exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industries. Through its deep understanding of the healthcare environment and its broad array of real estate services, MedCore stands uniquely prepared to customize a real estate solution suitable to fill the needs of any healthcare provider.

