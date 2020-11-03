MedCore Partners Announces Development Of New Ambulatory Surgery Center

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners (MedCore) is excited to announce the development and scheduled delivery date for a new Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and clinical facility located in Sherman, Texas. This freestanding, 14,900 square foot facility will be operated by Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC).

The new ASC will be located on a 1.70-acre site located in the Crescent Oaks medical development, situated just east of US Highway 75 and north of Texoma Parkway. TDDC have long been recognized as leaders for groundbreaking work in the field of gastroenterology, providing the full spectrum of care for patients with an assortment of gastrointestinal needs.

"Our new facility will help increase access to high-quality, GI care for the growing population in the Sherman area," said Dr. Kumar Gutta, President of TDDC. "We look forward to providing additional resources to patients in this community in a new, convenient location."

The project broke ground in October 2020, with TDDC anticipating seeing its first patient in August 2021. The facility was designed by Corgan Architects and is being constructed by Structures & Interiors.

