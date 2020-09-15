Medchart Makes 2020 List Of Best Workplaces™ In Healthcare And Startups

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medchart is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Startups, and in Canada. These lists are based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Medchart is excited to be recognized as a great place to work by the outstanding individuals who make this company possible. Culture is a vital tenant of the organization and the core values of Humility, Hunger and Care are instilled into every facet of the team, processes and company. These values enable an environment where the team is set up to take on new challenges, learn together and excel in their pursuit of excellence. That growth permeates the company and employee success.

"Prioritizing a team-player culture and investing in the personal and professional development of our team is central in creating an environment where people can grow at the same lightning pace as the company," said James Bateman, CEO of Medchart.

About Great Place to Work ®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail ( Canada) and Fortune magazine ( USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About your company:Medchart digitizes the exchange of health information and improves transfer speed, data quality, and business insights through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company provides cloud-based medical record solutions across North America with purpose-built solutions for personal injury and mass tort attorneys.

Media contacts:

Alex Hrynkiewicz, Director

Medchart

alex@medchart.com

Related Images

image1.png

best-workplaces-in-healthcare.png Best Workplaces in Healthcare

Related Links

Best Workplaces Canada

Best Workplaces in Healthcare

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medchart-makes-2020-list-of-best-workplaces-in-healthcare-and-startups-301131550.html

SOURCE Medchart