MedAvail Completes $84 Million Private Placement Led By Ally Bridge Group

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ("MedAvail"), a leading technology-enabled pharmacy organization that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology, announced the completion of its private placement offering as part of its business combination announced on November 18, 2020. The private placement is being led by Ally Bridge Group ("ABG") with participation from Cigna Ventures, Redmile Group, Pura Vida Investments, Adage Capital Management, Lewis and Clark Ventures, Heights Capital Management and Maven Investment Partners, among others.

MedAvail raised gross proceeds of approximately $84 million through the issuance and sale of securities in a private placement that closed prior to the consummation of the business combination and which ultimately resulted in the issuance of approximately 12.3 million shares of MedAvail's common stock. Proceeds from the private placement will be used primarily to support strategic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Cowen and Company LLC acted as lead placement agent and Lake Street Capital Markets acted as a placement agent in the transaction.

"Over the last number of months, we have completed this financing that provides MedAvail with a strong financial platform to execute on our commercial strategies," said Ed Kilroy, CEO of MedAvail. "We believe this is just the beginning; we are a transformational player in the pharmacy industry which is amid a major disruption. We feel uniquely positioned to take advantage of the opportunity."

"The whole Ally Bridge team is thrilled to partner with Ed and the MedAvail team on this transaction," said Frank Yu, Founder, CEO and CIO of ABG. "MedAvail has created a powerful automated in-clinic pharmacy platform for Medicare-focused care providers and retail clinics. Following the close of this financing, MedAvail is well-positioned to expand its footprint in the United States and build upon its value proposition of delivering instant and remote pharmacy services, better clinical outcomes, best in class patient medication compliance and satisfaction."

About MedAvail

MedAvail is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

About Ally Bridge Group

Ally Bridge Group ("ABG"), founded and led by Frank Yu (previously at Goldman Sachs and Och-Ziff Capital) and based in New York and Hong Kong, is a global healthcare investment firm focused on funding and supporting the world's most innovative life science technologies benefiting many millions of human lives and leading high-impact transactions. Over the past five years, ABG has led over US $4 billion investments in world-leading life science companies in the U.S., China, Europe and Israel, across the medtech, tools and diagnostics, biotech and digital healthcare sectors. For more information, please visit www.ally-bridge.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's expected uses of proceeds from the business combination; potential future revenue and expansion plans; and market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of MedAvail's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which MedAvail is, or may become a party; changes in competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in a Registration Statement on Form S-4 ("Form S-4"), which was declared effective by the SEC on October 15, 2020, and other documents MedAvail files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and MedAvail specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006129/en/