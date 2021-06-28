MedAvail Added To Russell 2000® And 3000® Indexes

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) ("MedAvail" or the "Company") a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000 ® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index effective after the U.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) ("MedAvail" or the "Company") a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000 ® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index effective after the U.S. market opened on June 28, 2021, following the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 ® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 ® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "project," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which MedAvail is, or may become a party; changes in competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, and other documents MedAvail files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and MedAvail specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

