Medaptus Acquired By Volaris Group

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today medaptus announced that it has been acquired by Volaris Group (Volaris).

For over 20 years medaptus has applied information technology to solve problems that are common and costly to healthcare organizations. The company's rich product portfolio includes professional and infusion revenue cycle solutions as well as patient assignment and throughput solutions.

Volaris has a successful track record of acquiring, strengthening, and growing vertical market software companies. The medaptus acquisition expands the company's footprint in the healthcare information technology space.

"We are delighted to welcome medaptus to our team. The company complements our current healthcare portfolio, adding new customers and unique automation capabilities to the mix. medaptus software solutions address a number of important issues in healthcare and the company's outstanding track record and service quality reputation provide an excellent opportunity for future growth and innovation," said Michael Melville, Group Leader at Volaris Group.

Larry Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of medaptus, commented that, "medaptus has always been laser-focused on delivering satisfaction and value for our hospital and medical group customers. This exciting new chapter for our company provides us with even more resources to better support our customers into the future."

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow - whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About medaptus

For 20 years medaptus, has applied information technology to solve problems that are common and costly to healthcare organizations that include single-specialty groups, acute care hospitals, hospital medicine teams, ambulatory care settings, and cancer centers. Revenue leakage, data silos, disparate systems, and redundant processes lead to diminished productivity and satisfaction. We address those challenges with innovation that extends IT investments, remedies sources of overlooked reimbursement, and streamlines hospital medicine operations for optimized throughput. medaptus is a unit of Volaris, Inc. Visit us at www.medaptus.com to learn more about how we help those that heal.

