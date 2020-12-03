Medallia Named A Leader In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Voice Of The Customer

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer* (VoC).

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) - Get Report, the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer* (VoC). Of the 15 vendors evaluated, Medallia received the highest placement for completeness of vision.

The report noted key strengths about the company: "Medallia pioneered the use of closed-loop action-taking based on customer feedback. It has the highest percentage of client programs with over 1000 users as well as the highest average number of departments per client using its software out of all vendors in this research."

Gartner Magic Quadrants evaluate key vendors within a particular market and include in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity, and participants.

According to the report, Medallia was recognized for its strong vision of how VoC fits into a bigger customer experience initiative, and for operationalizing VoC and measuring the business value achieved. Gartner also noted that Medallia offers the deepest functionality for collecting and analyzing direct, indirect and inferred feedback, and that we have strong relationships with our partners.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Voice of the Customer and a pioneer in action-taking based on customer feedback. We will continue to invest in developing market-leading solutions to help our customers transform feedback into actions that support strong business results," said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (MDLA) - Get Report is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

