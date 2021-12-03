Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Interview To Air On Bloomberg U.S. On The RedChip Money Report®

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) - Get Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Report, a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning, and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that an interview with CEO Tim Messier will air on the RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV on Sat., Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. The RedChip Money Report® delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://youtu.be/0FJuuLKyvvk

About Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning, and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent, and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus dated April 8, 2021, and in the Company's subsequent annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the SEC.

