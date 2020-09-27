Medal Of Honor Recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams And His Foundation Team Up With UPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will be in Frankfort, KY for the dedication of the 67th Gold Star Families Memorial Monument which will be placed on Kentucky State Capitol Grounds. This dedication will be a special part of the observance of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day.

This Monument is part of a national effort started by Williams and his foundation to honor, recognize, and serve Gold Star Families and the legacy their Loved Ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the U.S. Military. Though 96-year-old Williams 'energy and commitment to this mission is quite extraordinary, he is quick to point out, "This is not about me, it is about them!". Them being Gold Star Families and their Loved Ones.

Teaming Up with UPS: The success of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument initiative has been largely driven by countless volunteers, organizations, individuals, and companies. One company in particular who has been deeply committed to the mission of serving our Nation's Gold Star Families is UPS.

"There are few things that we can do alone. It is only through the assistance of others that we are able to accomplish our mission. UPS is helping us serve our Gold Star Families," explained founder, Woody Williams.

To date, UPS has supported the Woody Williams Foundation by transporting 13 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments to communities across the country. In doing so, UPS is doing more than simply moving some granite, they are sharing in a mission of service that will benefit so many.

"The death of a loved one serving in the military affects his or her entire family. It 's very important that the family 's sacrifice is remembered, and UPS is honored to both help fund the monument at Kentucky 's state capitol, and provide the transportation for it," UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said.

About the Woody Williams Foundation:The Woody Williams Foundation is a charitable 501c3 nonprofit organization that pursues the vision of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. Their mission is to honor, recognize, and serve Gold Star Families and the legacy of their Loved Ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

To learn more and to support this cause please visit: http://www.hwwmohf.org

