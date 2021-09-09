Med Tech Solutions Announces Powerful And Affordable Business Intelligence Dashboards For Healthcare Practices

MTS Practice Data Analytics offers intuitive, visual insights into clinical, financial, and administrative operations to help drive improvements in productivity, reimbursement, and population health

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Tech Solutions (MTS), provider of practice-centered IT solutions for healthcare organizations, has launched MTS Practice Data Analytics visual business intelligence (BI) tools. Practice Data Analytics delivers more than 40 standard BI reports from electronic health record (EHR) data that Acan be viewed in easily customized dashboards. Clinical, business, and IT practice leaders get intuitive, immediate insights into key performance indicators to guide decision-making and immediately address issues. This enhances the ability for healthcare practices of all kinds to take advantage of MTS' Practice-Centered Care ™ approach to IT.

"Once accessible for only the largest practices, visual business intelligence gives any size practice the actionable insights they need to quickly improve their operations from clinical care to billing and reimbursement," said Mona Abutaleb, MTS CEO. "Individual dashboards give immediate insight into where potential problems lie and where there are opportunities to contain costs, gain efficiencies, and improve patient outcomes."

Practice Data Analytics comes standard with reports for clinical, financial, and administrative insights. Examples include:

Appointment Time Productivity: Practices can immediately see available appointment times as well as the percentage of appointments kept and cancelled, with related statistics to help drive higher utilization and reduce no-shows.

Practices can immediately see available appointment times as well as the percentage of appointments kept and cancelled, with related statistics to help drive higher utilization and reduce no-shows. Clinical Quality Measures: Clinical leaders can view details of procedures conducted in any time period, and whether specific quality metrics were met or exceeded to support population health initiatives and value-based care reimbursement models.

Clinical leaders can view details of procedures conducted in any time period, and whether specific quality metrics were met or exceeded to support population health initiatives and value-based care reimbursement models. Status of Missing Documents and Payment Codes: Clinics can track whether all documentation and coding are complete and accurate, ensuring that reimbursements are attained and tracked in a timely manner.

Clinics can track whether all documentation and coding are complete and accurate, ensuring that reimbursements are attained and tracked in a timely manner. Application Licenses and Updates: Practice Data Analytics make it easy for today's busy IT teams and professionals to see which applications, licenses, and hardware need to be updated to ensure performance and aid security protections.

Practice Data Analytics make it easy for today's busy IT teams and professionals to see which applications, licenses, and hardware need to be updated to ensure performance and aid security protections. Payer Reimbursements and Denials: Practice Data Analytics include detailed metrics on accounts receivable from payers, as well as reasons for denials or rejections of prior authorizations, and can identify opportunities for additional value-based care reimbursements.

"MTS Practice Data Analytics gives our clients' executive leaders, physicians, clinicians, and administrators immediate access to the detailed information they need to excel in what is always a fast-paced environment," adds Abutaleb. "With intuitive, visual data analysis in near-real time, they can make better decisions and more effectively provide the exceptional care they are known for."

Practice Data Analytics builds on MTS' extensive support for the critical applications today's healthcare organizations rely on. MTS provides a wide array of managed services for on-premise and cloud-based deployments of electronic health records (EHRs), practice management software (PMS), telehealth platforms, patient engagement systems, picture archiving and communications systems (PACS), revenue-cycle management (RCM) systems, population health systems, and numerous business applications including the Microsoft 365 suite.

Practice Data Analytics is available now. For more information visit https://medtechsolutions.com/services/application-support-optimization .

About Med Tech SolutionsMed Tech Solutions (MTS) creates technology systems that work the way healthcare practices work. Its Practice-Centered Care ™ services are supported by dedicated IT Care Teams to ensure technology systems support essential clinical workflows and strategic business plans. Provider organizations and networks can count on a secure, reliable IT infrastructure, optimized clinical and business applications, and full end-user support so they can focus on patient care. Founded in 2006, MTS serves thousands of healthcare practices nationwide. The company has been recognized as a seven-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company and a Channel Futures MSP 501 provider, and it has achieved HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification for its cloud platform.

