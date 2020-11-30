MED 2020: Rethinking Security In The Mediterranean

A shared approach in the Mediterranean and a new security approach in the Persian gulf.

A shared approach in the Mediterranean and a new security approach in the Persian gulf. These issues will be debated by first-row personalities on Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2 at Med 2020

ROME, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, that has been promoted since 2015 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by ISPI, this year is held digitally and features over 40 virtual events from 25 November to 4 December 2020.

Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2 will be marked by important sessions focused on the issue of security. Experts, academics and political leaders will discuss topics such as a shared approach to Mediterranean security and envisioning a new security architecture in the Persian gulf.

In the panel "Mare Omnium", A shared approach to Mediterranean security will take part among the others: Marina Sereni, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy for Syria, United Nations, Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, United Nations,

Ján Kubiš, Special Coordinator for Lebanon, United Nations, Nickolay Mladenov, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, United Nation.

In the dedicated panel "a tale of two shores: envisioning a new security architecture in the persian gulf" the debate will be among: Mohammad Al-Hadhrami,Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yemen, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council, Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Iraq

