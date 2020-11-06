Mechanical Ventilator Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 12.54 Billion By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Mechanical Ventilator Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Medical Devices & Equipment Category. The report contains segmentation by Components - Devices and Services, by Product Type - Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care, Transport/Portable/Ambulatory, and Neonatal Care Ventilator, by Mode - Non-invasive Ventilation and Invasive Ventilation, by Age Group - Pediatric & Neonatal, Adult, and Geriatric, and by End User -Hospital and Clinic, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025.

The global mechanical ventilator market size was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 12.54 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of mechanical ventilator market size are the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, the rapid growth in the geriatric population, the growing number of preterm births and technological innovation. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 outbreak is expected to fuel the mechanical ventilator market size.

MECHANICAL VENTILATOR COVID_19 IMPACT

The coronavirus pandemic is positively impacting the demand for mechanical ventilators. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the need for mechanical ventilators has risen, resulting in a rise in the number of ICU admissions worldwide. The exponential rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide requires long-term and short-term respiratory assistance, thereby increasing the mechanical ventilator market size.

The intuitive steps were taken by governments and manufacturers to curb the initial unpreparedness for the pandemic culminating in an expedited inflow of mechanical ventilators.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET SIZE

The demand for health facilities providing long-term care for chronic respiratory conditions is projected to be driven by a growing geriatric population base requiring long-term ventilation. The growth in the mechanical market is expected to increase by the growing need for emergency care for prolonged illnesses and prolonged treatment associated with lung diseases in children as well as adults.

One of the main drivers of the mechanical ventilator market size is the rise of the geriatric population vulnerable to respiratory emergencies. In addition, market growth is further complemented by technological advances in respiratory care equipment, including non-invasive ventilation technology and portable mechanical ventilators.

Furthermore, the upgradation of production and technical systems leading to the development of highly compact, durable and smaller high-performance ventilators is expected to drive the mechanical ventilator market size.

MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the intensive care unit care segment accounted for the largest mechanical ventilator market share in 2019. This is due to the increase in demand for transport ventilators during emergencies and the rise in the adoption of portable mechanical ventilators that are easy to use.

Based on mode, the non-invasive ventilator segment is expected to develop at a rapid rate as these ventilators are comfortable for patients, have fewer side effects, and allow for quicker recovery. Non-invasive ventilators are specifically designed for critically ill patients suffering from respiratory failure, congestive heart failure, and for newborns.

North America is expected to hold the largest mechanical ventilator market share based on the region during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the U.S. and the existence of leading manufacturers. Furthermore, the U.S. automobile giants have started to manufacture medical supplies such as masks, mechanical ventilators, and other medical equipment. This, in turn, is further projected to provide this regional market with a substantial growth trajectory in the next financial quarters.

Due to growing cases of COVID-19, chronic respiratory diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and various alliances and strategic agreements, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to see a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Intensive care unit/critical care

Transport/portable/ambulatory

Neonatal care.

By Component

Devices

Services.

By Mode

Non-invasive ventilation

Invasive ventilation.

By Age Group

Pediatric & neonatal

Adult

Geriatric.

By End User

Hospital and clinic

Home care

Ambulatory surgical center

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia



Japan



India



China



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

