Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Trading In Preferred Stock Commencing Today

ALBANY, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (MKTY) , the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced the start of trading of its Preferred Stock commencing today.The Series A Preferred Stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "MKTYP".

The Series A Preferred Stock is perpetual and has no maturity date. The Series A Preferred Stock is not redeemable prior to August 23, 2026, except under certain circumstances. On or after August 23, 2026, the Series A Preferred Stock may be redeemed at the Company's option, in whole or in part, from time to time, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, plus all dividends accumulated and unpaid (whether or not declared) on the Series A Preferred Stock up to, but not including, the date of such redemption. The Series A Preferred Stock may also be redeemed upon the occurrence of certain delisting or change in control events.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through EcoChain, MTI develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries. Those include manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release, including with respect to the expected timing of the closing of the offering, the listing of the Series A Preferred Stock, the possible offering of additional shares of the Series A Preferred Stock andthe anticipated use of proceeds, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (1) market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering; (2) those risk factors set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257300), as amended; and (3) other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in MTI's reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President PCG Advisory, Inc.646.823.8656 Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com