MEC Named Top U.S. Fabricator For 11th Consecutive Year

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) - Get Report (the "Company" or "MEC"), a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket services, today announced that the Company has been named as the nation's largest fabricator by the Fabricator Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year.

"Maintaining our position at the top of the FAB 40 list is a testament to the consistent dedication of everyone within our organization," explained Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President & CEO. "In a year when so many companies have stumbled due to the tremendous challenges presented by the pandemic, I am proud of the accomplishments and improvements we have been able to make while strengthening our position in the marketplace. We are in a very strong financial position today, which will allow us to continue to invest internally and consider external expansion opportunities."

Over the past 75 years, MEC has built strong customer relationships with leading OEMs across many major end markets, and today has 19 manufacturing facilities strategically located near its customers in seven states. In addition to continuing to serve the Company's existing blue chip customer base, the Company is entering new end-markets and recently announced a new customer partnership that is expected to positively impact revenue in 2022 and beyond.

"Our highly automated and re-deployable manufacturing capabilities provide us with the flexibility to take on new business, in addition to expanding our offerings to our current customers," explained Ryan Raber, Executive Vice President - Strategy, Sales & Marketing. "We recently expanded into a new market, adding a significant new customer, which highlights that our strategy is working and we remain confident that our commitment to innovation will ensure that we build upon our market leading position in the years to come."

About Mayville Engineering Company

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust, and confidence.

Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military, and other products. Fore more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

