MEC Included In Wisconsin 75 List Again

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) - Get Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Report ("MEC") is proud to announce their ranking as number 51 on the list of the largest closely held companies in the state of Wisconsin. This is the 18 th consecutive year that MEC has received this recognition.

The Wisconsin 75 program is an annual listing of the largest closely held companies headquartered in Wisconsin. The distinguished program recognizes business contributions to the communities in which the firms operate, the individuals who shape the business and the overall Wisconsin economy.

"MEC is proud to be a Wisconsin-based company for its entire 76-year history," said Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company. "Our teams continually strive to deliver for our customers every single day, which translates to long-term growth for our Company. We appreciate being recognized for the 18 th year in a row."

MEC has extensive manufacturing operations in Wisconsin with several facilities located in Mayville, Beaver Dam, Neillsville and Wautoma. Overall, the company operates 20 facilities in seven states with nearly 3,000,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space.

MEC is approximately 60% employee-owned with over 2,000 employee shareholders

The Company completed a public offering in May 2019 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEC." Public companies are eligible when more than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, ESOP, or private equity.

About Mayville Engineering Company

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence.

Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products. For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

