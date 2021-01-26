MEASURE Winter 2021 Product Release Expands Data Processing And Analytics Capabilities

WASHINGTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEASURE, a leading aerial intelligence company, has shipped a major expansion of its drone software platform Ground Control. The update features improved data processing and analytics capabilities and equips users to create enhanced data products.

By continuously investing in our technology, MEASURE users can immediately benefit from the following new features:

Expanded Pix4D integration and user interface. A wider range of applications for MEASURE's leading drone mapping tools will enable users to incorporate data from thermal and multispectral sensors and allow for the optimization of data for 3D maps and 3D models.

Thermal reflectance maps. Through a partnership with FLIR Systems, Inc., MEASURE's mobile applications have been certified as "Thermal by FLIR." The new Pix4D processing options in MEASURE allow for the creation of thermal reflectance maps from data captured by FLIR and other thermal camera sensors.

More granular controls. MEASURE's updated processing template provides the option to optimize output file sizes based on operational vs. analytical use and apply mapping applications such as calibration with RTK/PPK for precision GPS capture technologies.

Expansion of agriculture data processing. The update includes specialized processing settings for visual spectrum (RGB) imagery, indices and maps for analyses including normalized difference red edge, and radiometrically accurate reflectance, index, classification, and application maps from multispectral imagery that allows for the creation of data products for use in precision agriculture.

Custom layers. In addition to the expanded processing options, enterprise users can now import asset boundaries (polygons) from their Geographic Information System (GIS) repositories in the form of shapefiles. Users can upload these shapefiles into MEASURE's web MapViewer, where they can name the layer, create layer labels, and use them for flight planning and contextualization of data products.

Expanded Scopito functionality including image annotation, defect classifications, and new AI-based tools to support analysis for applications for transmission and distribution, building inspections, and cell towers.

"The latest round of changes we've made to our platform are a testament to our dedication toward furthering the drone industry," said MEASURE CEO and Co-Founder, Brandon Torres Declet. "Marrying quality, user-friendly design with affordability is crucial, and our improved capabilities have done just that." Building on growth in infrastructure inspections and mapping, MEASURE provides a single, comprehensive platform for managing drone operations, analyzing data sets, and creating quality data products, regardless of whether customers want to produce 2D/3D models or compile reports through image annotation.

