WASHINGTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure, the aerial intelligence company, has enabled Skanska USA, the nation's leading construction and development company, to implement its drone program across the country amid increasing demand for enhanced construction site progress monitoring.

Measure Helps Skanska Implement National Drone Program for Construction Sites

As Skanska assessed the expansion of their drone program, they realized the need for a more diversified mix of software and processes.

"Staying with the old app would've rendered our newest drones useless, and as a result would have discouraged innovation," said Brooke Gemmell, Senior Innovative Development Engineer at Skanska. "Meanwhile, Measure's team expedited their 360-panorama tool at our request, proving that they were willing to work with customers on feature development."

By working with Measure, Skanska addressed the following challenges and have grown their drone program to include more than 40 pilots with a fleet of over 20 drones:

Consolidation. Using Measure's software for multiple tasks that were previously spread among several applications, simplifying workflows and offsetting the cost of using multiple products.

Meeting Existing Needs. To keep up with the evolution of drone technology, Skanska needed an application that was compatible with newer drone hardware.

Expanding and Evolving. During a trial period, Skanska felt Measure could meet their needs as a partner that was open to collaboration and receptive to building new tools.

"Measure has redefined the way we deliver drone training to new pilots. Instead of needing multiple tools, we are able to focus on a single platform and clearly define what deliverables can be created within Measure," said Gemmell. "Choosing one tool has significantly reduced confusion for new drone pilots and has increased the efficiency of flight operations." Aside from efficiency and cost savings of using a single platform, Skanska immediately benefitted from working with an innovative and collaborative organization like Measure.

"On our monthly call, Measure actively listens to our questions and challenges. It's a win-win because their team gets feedback from those who are in the trenches, and our team gets immediate support and solutions that are tailored to our exact needs," said Gemmell.

For more information about Measure, visit Measure.com or read the full case study featuring Measure's work with Skanska.

About Measure

Measure is an aerial intelligence company that builds a complete software operating system for automating drone data capture. With end-to-end program management user-friendly flight control, and in-platform data analysis, our comprehensive software solution, Ground Control, helps businesses save thousands of hazardous man-hours and create millions of dollars in operational benefits.

About Skanska USA

At Skanska, we build for a better society. From hospitals to stadiums, airports to corporate headquarters, and power plants to tunnels and bridges, the important buildings and infrastructure we create help heal, transport, entertain and energize communities.

