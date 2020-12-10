Measure Ensures FAA Compliance For CoStar Group's Industry-Leading Drone Program

WASHINGTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure, a leading aerial intelligence company, has enabled CoStar Group, the number one provider of information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the...

WASHINGTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure, a leading aerial intelligence company, has enabled CoStar Group, the number one provider of information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom, to effectively manage and ensure Federal Aviation Administration compliance for thousands of drone flights.

Responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating a large volume of data that can change from one minute to the next, CoStar has made it top of mind to streamline inventory and processes for securing and uploading data across multiple systems.

Measure has helped not only with efficiency but also with the needs of CoStar's large scale research group, enabling CoStar to regularly track its drones and drone pilots.

"We need to have a sense of where our drones are — and who is flying them — at all times," said Fletcher Caldwell, Senior Manager of Field Research at CoStar. "We're frequently contacted by the public and the FAA about matters related to drone traffic, and Measure's software provides us with instant feedback, which helps all parties involved...we can literally playback the time, the unit, and what was happening and say, 'here's what went on in X location at X time.'"

"Since signing on with Measure, we've been able to manage our drones and drone operators in a way that's been more efficient, accurate, and helpful," said Mark Anderson, Field Research Manager at CoStar.

Compelled by COVID-19 to adapt business practices, companies across numerous industries have increasingly been using drones to facilitate remote work, enabling them to benefit from the creation of a 'virtual canvas' upon which to collaborate. The real estate and construction industries have been no exception, with more companies tapping into the benefits of data from drones. These applications are as diverse as site planning, progress documentation, marketing, safety, and project management.

