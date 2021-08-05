Meaningful Partners Closes Initial Fund At $175 Million

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaningful Partners LLC ("Meaningful Partners"), a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in the consumer sector, announced the final closing of its debut fund, Meaningful Partners...

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaningful Partners LLC ("Meaningful Partners"), a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in the consumer sector, announced the final closing of its debut fund, Meaningful Partners Dedicated Capital Vehicle LP (together with its related vehicles, the "Fund"), with $175 million of capital commitments.

Meaningful Partners announced the final closing of its debut fund with capital commitments of $175 Million.

The Fund was oversubscribed and closed above its cap of $150 million. Meaningful Partners secured commitments from a diversified investor group, comprising leading endowments, foundations, family offices and fund of funds. "We are humbled to have earned the trust and support of an exceptional group of sophisticated investors," commented Jake Capps, Managing Partner of Meaningful Partners. "We are proud to have exceeded our hard cap and most importantly to have an aligned, thoughtful and value-added group of Limited Partners who support our mission to empower positive purpose while achieving best-in-class investment returns."

"We are excited to be in a position to help build the companies of tomorrow and serve our partner company management teams by accelerating their growth and performance. Both Purpose + Profit are sacrosanct to us and we believe they are inextricably linked which continues to be proven out through data and outperformance of purposeful businesses," added Managing Partner, Amin Maredia.

WHR Capital (i) acted as the exclusive placement agent and Buchalter served as legal counsel to the fund.

About Meaningful Partners

Meaningful Partners, with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX focuses on partnering with purposeful consumer businesses with relevant and specific long-term thematic trends. Meaningful Partners makes control or minority investments ranging from $10 million to $50+ million in middle market (> $3 million in EBITDA) and high growth companies (> $10 million in revenue with visibility to near-term profitability) in a proven, repeatable and disciplined process, led by an experienced investor + operator management team.

Meaningful Partners has curated a unique 45 person Expert Community with over 800+ years of collective experience across a diverse range of domain expertise and sub sectors within the consumer space. This group adds significant value through sourcing proprietary deal flow, providing real time insights during due diligence and delivering discrete post transaction value creation. All in our Expert Community are investors in the firm.

Jake Capps has been a private equity investor for over two decades with a passion for the consumer sector. Prior to founding Meaningful Partners Jake worked at three large private equity firms. Jake has led or co-led investments in dozens of consumer companies deploying over $1.5bn of equity capital. Jake holds a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Amin Maredia has over two decades of experience working within the consumer sector, primarily as an operator with growth stage, private equity backed and Fortune 1000 companies. Prior to founding Meaningful Partners, Amin served as CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). Over seven years, Amin helped lead the company from $600mm to $5bn in revenues, 4,000 to 30,000 employees and helped execute an initial public offering for the company in 2013. Prior to Sprouts, Amin served in key global strategic roles at Burger King Corporation. Amin attended the Harvard Business School Management Program and has an undergraduate degree from the University of Houston.

For more information, please visit www.meaningfulpartners.com

(i) WHR Capital is a division of Blue Sand Securities, a FINRA Member.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meaningful-partners-closes-initial-fund-at-175-million-301349367.html

SOURCE Meaningful Partners