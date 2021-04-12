Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Expands Virtual IOP Focus

PHOENIX, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, the leader in trauma, addiction, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorder treatment for more than four decades, is excited to announce the addition of Mark Baumgartner as Executive Director Virtual Outpatient Services. In this new role, he'll provide leadership for the expansion of their world-class treatment programs into the virtual outpatient environment.

Baumgartner's clinical and leadership career spans more than three decades, including 18+ years at The Betty Ford Center, his last five as Executive Director. He provided key leadership for the success of the Betty Ford-Hazelden Foundation merger and led the launch of the Betty Ford Center expansion in West Los Angeles. Other related experience includes a stint at Sierra Tucson, where he began his career. Most recently, Baumgartner led a substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health outpatient clinic in Houston that had to pivot to telehealth IOP and PHP services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of the few blessings of COVID has been both the treatment community and the general public's embrace and acceptance of virtual care as a viable source of help," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "We are excited to have Mark on board to bring our message of hope and healing to more people."

The Meadows Virtual IOP program is currently available to residents of California, Arizona, and Texas. It allows The Meadows IOPs of Scottsdale, Dallas, and Silicon Valley to offer the same comprehensive outpatient treatment program in a convenient, flexible format so people can get the help they need without leaving home. Learn more at https://themeadowsiop.com/locations/virtual-iop/.

During the pandemic, The Meadows Outpatient team has done a tremendous job of creating a VIOP model and launching successful VIOP groups in three states. In order to take the next step of having virtual IOPs around the country, MBH knew it needed to develop a dedicated team to support those efforts.

"What we want to do is increase accessibility to the Meadows' life-changing model for people who wouldn't be able to access it otherwise and provide that continuation of care that we haven't been able to offer beyond our three current outpatient locations," Baumgartner says. "I'm honored to have the ability to make a real profound difference in people's lives and to develop relationships and community with such dedicated, passionate people," he adds.

Baumgartner holds a Master of Education degree in counseling from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas. He is a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor, Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor in Texas, and a Nationally Certified Counselor.

About Meadows Behavioral Health Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based healthcare treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Its trauma-informed treatment approach is rooted in decades of clinical experience and a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners, and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, visit meadowsbh.com or call 800-244-4949.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meadows-behavioral-healthcare-expands-virtual-iop-focus-301266870.html

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare