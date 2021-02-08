ME2C Announces Breakthrough Methane Gas Emissions Control Technology In Development

Company to Initiate Pilot Scale Testing of New Methane Emissions Control Technology for the Oil & Gas Industry in the Near-Term

CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced the development of a proprietary new methane gas emissions control technology, as well as the preparation for near-term pilot scale testing to prove out the technology, planned for future adoption within the oil & gas industry.

"Our breakthrough methane emissions control technology, under development by our in-house team of expert chemists over the past 18 months, could truly be as groundbreaking as our mercury emissions control technology was to the coal-fired power industry," said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C. "According to the International Energy Agency, methane gas emissions are a leading cause of global warming, with the energy sector in particular being one of the largest contributors.

"From a comparative study we conducted, assuming a market value of ~$60 per metric ton of CO 2 , we believe the 178 million metric tons of methane released annually equates to a potential $10 billion commercial value in the United States alone. We will be discussing the technology in further detail at a later date as we continue to finalize our robust intellectual property strategy for this breakthrough.

"I believe that by working hand-in-hand with the industry, as we did with the coal-fired industry over the last decade, we can reduce methane emissions to create a cleaner future for all. With the successful monetization of our mercury control patents underway, we are well positioned to initiate near-term pilot scale testing of this exciting new technology", concluded MacPherson.

Methane emissions are fast becoming a central point of the new Administration's effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions. In an Executive Order on "Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad", signed on January 27, 2021 , by President Biden, Section 217 calls for federal agencies to provide monetary resources, along with "other efforts to assist coal, oil and gas, and power plant communities, and achieve substantial reductions of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector as quickly as possible".

Additional information about the Company's new methane gas emissions abatement technology will soon be found on their webpage at www.midwestemissions.com/emissionstechnologies . This information will be updated regularly as we move forward in the field.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C ® )

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C's leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

