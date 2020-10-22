MDVIP Expands Network In Washington State With Two Primary Care Doctors Serving Spokane And Seattle Communities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with over 1,000 physicians nationwide, announced the opening of two MDVIP-affiliated primary care practices in Washington state. Board-certified family medicine physicians Basil Griffin, M.D. ( Deer Park) and Craig McGoran, M.D. ( Renton) have joined the MDVIP network to deliver personalized, preventive medicine to patients in the greater Spokane and Seattle areas.

"I passionately believe in preventive medicine, which focuses on keeping the human body healthy, improving quality of life, and not waiting for things to 'break,'" said Dr. Griffin, who served as a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon before going into private practice 15 years ago. "Through my MDVIP-affiliated practice and the Annual Wellness Program, I am able to help patients identify and reduce their risks for chronic health conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, while providing high-quality care in an unrushed, patient-centric environment."

"As a family doctor in Seattle for the past 20 years, I've seen the positive impact that listening attentively to patients and creating long-term partnerships with them can have on both their physical and emotional well-being," said Dr. McGoran. "The valuable time and advanced tools and screenings provided by the MDVIP primary care model enable me to dive deeper into understanding and addressing the unique health needs and goals of my patients."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Basil Griffin, M.D.

Dr. Griffin received his medical degree from St. George's University Medical School in Grenada, West Indies. He completed residencies in Family Medicine at Spartanburg Regional Hospital in Spartanburg, North Carolina, and at Anderson Area Medical Center in Anderson, South Carolina. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Basil is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Spartanburg Regional Hospital. He is also a former United States Air Force flight surgeon, earning numerous distinctions over his six years of service from 2002 to 2008. For more information about Dr. Griffin, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/BasilGriffinMD.

About Craig McGoran, M.D.

Dr. McGoran received his medical degree from University of Washington Medical School in Seattle. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at the Swedish Family Medicine Residency Program. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. McGoran is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, where he also serves as a clinical instructor. Bilingual in English and French, he has participated in medical mission trips to Tijuana, Mexico, Ecuador and Zambia, and has been recognized over consecutive years as a Top Doc by Seattle Metropolitan and Seattle Magazine. For more information about Dr. McGoran, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/CraigMcGoranMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Washington state.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 340,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

