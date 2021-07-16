MDM Permian, Inc. - Permian Basin Acquisitions Continue

Carrollton, Texas, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM Permian Inc. (OTC Pink: MDMP) continues to add acreage in the Southern Midland Basin and the Ft.

Carrollton, Texas, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM Permian Inc. (OTC Pink: MDMP) continues to add acreage in the Southern Midland Basin and the Ft. Worth Basin, as WTI holds in the $75. per barrel range.

MDM Permian, Inc. today announced the coming acquisition of up to 8 more wells in the Irion County area of interest. The acquisitions are being secured from local operators.

The purchase of 6 wells on 3 leases, all producing from Canyon Sands with behind pipe potential, is in the final stages of negotiations.

"This will be a significant addition for us, as it brings additional acreage for future drilling as well as the producers for revenue stream." stated Michael Rafael, President and CEO of the company.

Also in the final stages of closing is a package of 2 wells, one producing from San Angelo sands and one disposal well.

"The real value of this deal comes from the potential to add a full section of acreage, with proven reserves, to our inventory," added Mr. Rafael.

About MDM Permian, Inc.:

Based in Carrolton, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, mineral prospects. The Company's business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas. MDM Energy, Inc. (the wholly owned operating subsidiary of MDM Permian, Inc.), has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981 with offices located in Carrolton, Texas.

Michael Rafael has 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, serving as founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of MDM Energy, Inc.("MDM").

Mr. Rafael has been directly involved in the drilling, completion, and operation of over 300 oil and gas projects, primarily in the Illinois Basin, and directly supervises and oversees field operations. Mr. Rafael works directly with contract geologists, petroleum engineers and geophysicists from start to finish.

