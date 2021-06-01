Mdf Commerce Enters Into Agreement With Sunvery To Extend Software Engineering Workforce In Ukraine

MONTREAL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces today it has entered into agreement with Sunvery, a top logistics and recruitment agency in Ukraine that specialises in establishing R&D centers for tech companies without middleman. The goal of the agreement is to boost the existing mdf commerce office in Ukraine with software engineer talent that will support the company's accelerated growth and the timely delivery of its ecommerce and strategic sourcing solutions.

"The IT workforce is in high demand across North America, particularly as the economy bounces back from challenging times," said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. "As we continue in our efforts to recruit locally, we also have the unique opportunity to utilize our international networks to bring in top talent from around the world. The agreement with Sunvery alongside our already established office in Ukraine will assist our search for the best possible candidates in the software development field. Overtime, our goal is to create a significant mdf commerce development center with approximately 50 to 100 people in Ukraine, where we have found excellent talent in technology."

Through this agreement, Sunvery will support the recruitment of highly qualified IT engineers, who will join the mdf commerce team to deliver quality software solutions for existing and potential customers worldwide. Sunvery will also take care of the local workspace setup of new recruits and all related logistics.

"As a truly global company, with its heart in Canada, I believe that our ability to attract industry leading talent here and abroad will play a significant role in the success of our ambitious growth plans," said Luc Filiatreault. "We can't wait to welcome new industry professionals to the mdf commerce family."

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerceAndré LeblancVice President, Marketing and Public AffairsPhone: +1 (514) 961-0882Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com